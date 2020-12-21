KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 61bps to 11.53 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 4.3 percent to 133.65 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 128.11 million shares.

Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 12.9 percent and stood at Rs 8.82 billion during this week

