Tomatoes, onion import: Growers take out rally against govt’s policy

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) took out a rally of growers from Old Campus to Press Club Hyderabad to protest against the federal government’s decision of giving approval for importing tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan and Iran at the time when bumper crops of tomato and onion had just been yielded in Sindh.

Speaking at the rally, the SCA president Syed Miran Mohammed Shah said growers were protesting in all over the Sindh against anti-agriculture and anti-growers policy of federal government. He said the federal government on the one hand had given approval to import tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan and Iran when there were bumper crops of tomatoes and onions in Sindh, while on the other hand imposed ban on the export of tomatoes and onions, such decision would cause huge loss to growers of the province and even they could not get the cost of the crops, he said.

He claimed that federal government by giving wrong justification for the import of tomatoes and onions was extorted the growers of Sindh as it did last year. Addressing at the occasion, the SCA general secretary Zahid Bhurgari warned the federal government that if the decision of tomatoes and onions’ import is not reversed up to Dec 25, all growers of Sindh would not let any vehicle to enter in Sindh by sealing borders.

