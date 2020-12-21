AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PM will bring improvement in economy: Rashid

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that Prime Minister would not only complete his term but would also bring about improvement in the economy.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five years term and those who wanted to ‘long-march’, can do so as we are ready to welcome them, he said. The Minister also advised the opposition that instead of waiting for February 2021 to submit their resignation, they should resign tomorrow.

Rashid added that the Prime Minister would steer the country out of political and economic mess and take the nation forward.

The Minister further stated one hundred thousand National Identity Cards will be issued and the first time CNIC of every person will be issued free of cost. He added that computerized national identity cards (CNIC) offices would be opened at all the Tehsils and ID cards and passports would be provided to Pakistanis all over the world in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Interior Minister said Immigration, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) as well as Passport and federal investigation Authority (FIA), all agencies is at the service of the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

