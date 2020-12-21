AVN 89.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 134.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 63.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 136.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 78.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 109.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 95.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 208.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 22.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US lawmakers to back $1.9bn to replace telecom equipment from China’s Huawei, ZTE

Reuters Updated 21 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers are expected to endorse $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the US government says pose national security risks as part of a year-end spending bill and COVID-19 bill, a source briefed on the matter said Sunday.

Lawmakers are also expected to back $3.2 billion for an emergency broadband benefit for low-income Americans. The Federal Communications Commission said in June it had formally designated China's Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. Earlier this month, the FCC finalized rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment but is awaiting funding from Congress.

The bill "establishes a temporary, emergency broadband benefit program at the FCC to help low-income Americans, including those economically-challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, get connected or remain connected to broadband," the source said.

The source also said the program will supply a $50 monthly subsidy to qualifying households "to help them afford broadband service and an internet-connected device."

The $7 billion COVID Relief Broadband Package also expands eligibility for the rip-and-replace reimbursement program to communications providers with 10 million subscribers or less but prioritizes reimbursement for providers with 2 million subscribers or less, the source said.

It also includes about $250 million for additional FCC support for telehealth and $1 billion for a tribal broadband connectivity grant program.—Reuters

US lawmakers to back $1.9bn to replace telecom equipment from China’s Huawei, ZTE

Punjab says centre or agencies not empowered to collect WWF

Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan approaches UNSC over UN vehicle attack

Visa restrictions temporary due to Covid-19: UAE

80 die of Covid-19 across country

European neighbours shut doors to UK

Indonesian president inaugurates $3bn ‘strategic’ port

NTDC-Chinese firm dispute may disrupt aid: Ministry

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets lawmaker

Nepal dissolves parliament after government infighting

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.