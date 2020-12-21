Railways resumes Karachi-Mirpurkhas destined Mehran Express

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways resumed the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas destined Mehran Express on Sunday afternoon from City Station Karachi.

Sabir Qaimkhani, a federal lawmaker from NA-226 Hyderabad-II, had seen off the passengers of this much-desired public facility.

PR officials said during the annual DS Special inspection of Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas section exactly two months back on October 20, the local citizens encircled the Divisional Superintendent Karachi Railways at every station requesting him for early resumption of train service in Mirpurkhas region as road transport fares had drastically soared in the wake of Corona pandemic. The 149 Up/150 Dn Mehran Express will have a four-and-half hour total journey period for a distance of approximately 250 kilometres between Karachi City and Mirpurkhas, and vice versa, besides having eight enroute stoppages: Cantonment station, Drigh Road, Landhi, Jung Shahi, Kotri, Hyderabad, Tando Jam and Tando Allahyar.

The resumed train comprises 9 economy class coaches and a brake van having a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 734 people. The 149 Up departs at 3:55 pm from Karachi City station whereas 150 Dn departs at 5 am in the morning from Mirpurkhas, they said.

