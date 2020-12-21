Rs6m rice looted near Nooriabad

HYDERABAD: A truck trawler transporting a consignment of rice worth around Rs6 million was looted on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad here Sunday.

According to the police, some unknown assailants held the truck driver and 2 cleaners hostage and forced them to take their vehicle on a link road. The police said the robbers later shifted some 2,000 rice bags worth Rs6 million from the trawlers to other trucks and made their escape good.