Pakistan
Rs6m rice looted near Nooriabad
Updated 21 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: A truck trawler transporting a consignment of rice worth around Rs6 million was looted on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad here Sunday.
According to the police, some unknown assailants held the truck driver and 2 cleaners hostage and forced them to take their vehicle on a link road. The police said the robbers later shifted some 2,000 rice bags worth Rs6 million from the trawlers to other trucks and made their escape good.
