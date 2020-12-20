Pakistan takes up attack on UNMOGIP observers with the UN: FO

(Karachi) Pakistan has taken up the reprehensible attack by India on the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) Observers and their vehicle at the Line of Control (LoC) with the United Nations, a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Sunday.

Pakistan has urged the UN to initiate a transparent investigation into the incident.

In a letter to the UN Secretary General (UNSG) and the President of the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that deliberate targeting of the UN Observers and their vehicle – which was clearly marked with UN logo and flying a blue flag of the UN – appears to be a new coercive and reckless ploy by India to hinder UNMOGIP’s work, and facilitate another Indian military misadventure against Pakistan.

The letter added, "Pakistan had credible information that the RSS-BJP Government was planning to stage a ‘false flag’ attack to divert attention from its domestic difficulties, and create justification for another misadventure against Pakistan."

"If that were to happen, Pakistan will exercise its right to self-defence," the letter warns.

The letter from Pakistan’s Permanent Representative requests the UN to forcefully condemn the attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and call on India to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding. The UN must respond positively and urgently to repeated calls by Pakistan to strengthen UNMOGIP and improve its ability to observe and report on ceasefire violations, the letter contends.

On December 18, Indian troops targeted the UN vehicle carrying two officers of the UNMOGIP from across the LoC.

The incident occurred in Chirikot sector at the LoC. The UN officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations when they came under fire.

The UN vehicle was damaged, fortunately, the officers remained unhurt. The officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot