Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs.150 to Rs112,450 per tola
- Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 128 and was sold at Rs. 96,408 compared to Rs. 96,280 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,374
19 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs. 150 and was traded at Rs. 112,450 against its sale at Rs. 112,300 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 128 and was sold at Rs. 96,408 compared to Rs. 96,280 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,374
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1270 and Rs. 1071.67 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market increased by $3 to $1881 compared to its sale at US $1878, the association added.
UN confirms attack on its vehicle near Rawalakot, says investigating incident
Gold prices increase Rs.150 to Rs112,450 per tola
CJCSC witnesses Pakistan-China Joint Air exercise
FM's visit to UAE will help further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields: FO
Five rockets fired at US air base in Afghanistan
U.S. can play a "critical role" in India-Pakistan dispute, says Ambassador Asad Khan
Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January
Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM
More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%
Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19
State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?
Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's
Read more stories
Comments