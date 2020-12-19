Bullion prices on Saturday

Pakistan
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Saturday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 96408.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1071.67 (per 10 gram)
