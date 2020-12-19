AVN 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
BOP 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
DGKC 110.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 18.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HBL 136.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
HUBC 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 109.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PIOC 95.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 95.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PSO 208.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.28%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
STPL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘German sister’ Dr Chris Schmotzer serving Pakistan awarded German Order of Merit

  • As director of the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, Schmotzer has been serving the Pakistani people for 33 years now.
  • She offers treatment to patients with leprosy, tuberculosis, eye and skin diseases as well as rehabilitation measures.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 19 Dec 2020

Dr Chris Schmotzer, a German medical doctor and director of the Leprosy Hospital in Rawalpindi, has been honoured with the highest German award ‘Order of Merit’.

The honour ‘Order of Merit’ is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for their outstanding services. In a ceremony held earlier, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck bestowed the Cross of Merit on Schmotzer ‘German sister’ as is called by her Pakistani patients.

“Dr Chris Schmotzer is a role model of true philanthropy! Thirty-three years ago, as a young woman, she decided to devote her life to the service of humanity. As a token of appreciation of the German Federal President for her tireless work, I gladly hand over the Cross of Merit to Dr Chris Schmotzer," Schlagheck said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the ceremony and commended the work of Dr. Schmotzer and her team.

As director of the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, Schmotzer has been serving the Pakistani people for 33 years now, offering treatment to patients with leprosy, tuberculosis, eye and skin diseases as well as rehabilitation measures.

Pakistan Dr Chris Schmotzer German sister leprosy Order of Merit

‘German sister’ Dr Chris Schmotzer serving Pakistan awarded German Order of Merit

Pakistan arranges 12 LNG cargoes for January

Article 6 applies on PDM for 'appealing' the military to remove a democratically elected government: PM

More areas in Peshawar to go under lockdown as city’s positivity rate hits 9.3%

Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

State of economy: Government deriving too much satisfaction from indicators?

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters