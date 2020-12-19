‘German sister’ Dr Chris Schmotzer serving Pakistan awarded German Order of Merit

Dr Chris Schmotzer, a German medical doctor and director of the Leprosy Hospital in Rawalpindi, has been honoured with the highest German award ‘Order of Merit’.

The honour ‘Order of Merit’ is the highest tribute the Federal Republic of Germany can pay to individuals for their outstanding services. In a ceremony held earlier, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck bestowed the Cross of Merit on Schmotzer ‘German sister’ as is called by her Pakistani patients.

“Dr Chris Schmotzer is a role model of true philanthropy! Thirty-three years ago, as a young woman, she decided to devote her life to the service of humanity. As a token of appreciation of the German Federal President for her tireless work, I gladly hand over the Cross of Merit to Dr Chris Schmotzer," Schlagheck said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the ceremony and commended the work of Dr. Schmotzer and her team.

As director of the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, Schmotzer has been serving the Pakistani people for 33 years now, offering treatment to patients with leprosy, tuberculosis, eye and skin diseases as well as rehabilitation measures.