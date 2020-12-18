AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Firdous presents cheque of Rs200,000 to Shaukat Ali

APP 18 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday visited the residence of famous folk Singer Shaukat Ali and presented him a cheque worth Rs. 200,000 on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister.

Talking to media on this occasion, she said that Punjab government was ready to bear the health treatment expenses of Shaukat Ali adding that Rs. 300,000 had already been given to him.

She said that Punjab government had decided to issue health cards to all artists in Punjab.

Punjab government was going to introduce culture policy to facilitate artists who were facing lack of opportunities to exhibit their talent, she added.

She said that under artist support fund, relief package had be given to 1600 artists who got affected from coronavirus while 1500 deserving artists in Punjab were getting financial assistance worth Rs. 5000 each.

She said that deserving artists would be registered through biometric system which would ensure transparency in providing them best relief facilities.

She said that previous governments had paid no attention towards the betterment of artist fraternity and only favourites were facilitated.

To a question, she said that PDM was trying to hinder Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to make country prosperous.

