Business & Finance
JPMorgan ups odds of a Brexit deal to 70pc from 60pc
- “In our view, solutions to all of the issues listed above which both sides would be able to live can be designed, even if the process of getting to them is difficult.”
18 Dec 2020
LONDON: U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said the probability of a Brexit trade deal had risen to 70pc from 60pc.
“Our sense is that the likelihood of a deal has moved up from the 60-40 we had as the week began, and we now mark that up to 70-30,” JPMorgan analyst Malcolm Barr said in a note to clients.
“In our view, solutions to all of the issues listed above which both sides would be able to live can be designed, even if the process of getting to them is difficult.”
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
JPMorgan ups odds of a Brexit deal to 70pc from 60pc
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments