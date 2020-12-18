World
New English lockdown can't be ruled out after Christmas, minister suggests
- Asked if the whole of England was now headed to towards a national lockdown, Gibb told Sky News: "Nothing is ruled out of course as we tackle this pandemic but the test system is a very effective way... to focus the restrictions."
18 Dec 2020
LONDON: A new national lockdown in England can't be ruled out after Christmas, British schools minister Nick Gibb said on Friday, before rowing back the comments and emphasising the regional "tiered" system of COVID restrictions does work.
Asked if the whole of England was now headed to towards a national lockdown, Gibb told Sky News: "Nothing is ruled out of course as we tackle this pandemic but the test system is a very effective way... to focus the restrictions."
Asked to confirm that the government was not ruling out a post-Christmas national lockdown, Gibb said: "That's not what I said. We have a very effective tier system."
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
New English lockdown can't be ruled out after Christmas, minister suggests
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments