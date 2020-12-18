AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Sindh finalise plan for COVID-19 vaccination

  • The province has crossed over 200,000 infections as Pakistan reported more than 2,500 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours for the third day in a row.
  • In the first phase, health workers and medical staff will receive the vaccine.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Dec 2020

Sindh government on Friday has finalised a plan for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination across the province once it arrives in Pakistan.

The province has crossed over 200,000 infections as Pakistan reported more than 2,500 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours for the third day in a row.

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication and Immunisations today issued a notification appointing additional deputy commissioners (ADC-1), who are already focal persons of polio eradication, as focal persons for administration of COVID-19 vaccine as and when introduced.

The commissioner will work with the district health officials and medical staff of hospitals to ensure vaccine delivery.

Private hospitals with satisfactory storage facilities will also be identified for the immunisation, said a statement released by the provincial government.

All hospitals will have separate areas for vaccines, called Adult Vaccination Counters.

In the initial phase, health workers and medical staff will receive the vaccine. In the second phase, people over 60 will be inoculated. Those with underlying conditions will be immunised in the third phase, while the general public will receive the vaccine in the fourth stage.

In this regard, the Provincial Health Minister of Sindh Dr Azra Pechuho has written to the federal government asking for clarification.

A vaccine for the virus might be available in the country by the second quarter of next year, according to health officials. It will be given to the public for free.

