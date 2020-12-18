LPGA Tour Champinship scores

MIAMI: Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the LPGA Tour Championship at Naples, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72):

65 - Lexi Thompson 66 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67 - Caroline Masson (GER), Megan Khang, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 68 - Minjee Lee (AUS), Maria Fassi (MEX), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Cristie Kerr, Ko Jin-young (KOR)

69 - Austin Ernst, Georgia Hall (ENG), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA), Hannah Green (AUS)

70 - Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Mina Harigae, Cydney Clanton, Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Perrine Delacour (FRA)