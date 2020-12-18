AVN 88.10 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.26%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
CHCC 136.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.74%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 111.53 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.55%)
EFERT 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
EPCL 49.72 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.68%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.13%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.51%)
HASCOL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
HBL 136.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
JSCL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.06%)
KAPCO 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
OGDC 110.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.84%)
PAEL 40.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.77%)
PIBTL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PIOC 96.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.63%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PSO 207.92 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.62%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.37%)
TRG 74.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
UNITY 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By ▲ 6.59 (0.14%)
BR30 23,065 Increased By ▲ 9.18 (0.04%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 21.08 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,271 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0%)
Sports

LPGA Tour Champinship scores

  • Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the LPGA Tour Championship at Naples
AFP 18 Dec 2020

MIAMI: Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the LPGA Tour Championship at Naples, Florida (USA unless noted, par 72):

65 - Lexi Thompson 66 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 67 - Caroline Masson (GER), Megan Khang, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 68 - Minjee Lee (AUS), Maria Fassi (MEX), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Cristie Kerr, Ko Jin-young (KOR)

69 - Austin Ernst, Georgia Hall (ENG), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA), Hannah Green (AUS)

70 - Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Mina Harigae, Cydney Clanton, Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Meadow (NIR), Perrine Delacour (FRA)

golf Champions Golf Club US Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston Ashleigh Buhai Minjee Lee Kim Sei young

LPGA Tour Champinship scores

