Gmail service disrupted in new Google mishap

SAN FRANCISCO: Google’s cloud-hosted email service suffered a “significant” disruption Tuesday, just a day after it went down during a massive outage of the internet giant’s platform.

Google said on a status dashboard that it had Gmail operations back in order shortly before 0000 GMT, about two and a half hours after people started complaining of problems.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google said in the status dashboard notice.

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”

Google did not disclose the number of users affected or the precise cause of the trouble.

The problem with Gmail affected “a significant subset of users,” the company said in a post.

A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail and video-sharing platform YouTube, derailing the remote learning, work and entertainment that people have come to rely on during the pandemic.

About 17,000 people reported Gmail service problems at a peak point at about 2:30 pm (2230 GMT) in California, where Google has its headquarters, according to the website Downdetector.—AFP