Blood of APS martyrs will not go in vain: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that the blood of martyrs of APS tragedy would not go in vain and the entire nation shares the grief of the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.

He said this while talking to Special representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, here at Governor’s House today. Both discussed various issues including government initiatives to promote religious harmony and the role of religious scholars.

The Governor Sarwar said that anti-peace forces including India do not want to see stability in Pakistan and they have always been conspiring against peace. “Narendra Modi is the world’s biggest terrorist but our forces have thwarted India’s intentions in the past and will not allow India to succeed in future,” he said.

