Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
17 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).
============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
============================================================================
Gulrez Securities Al Shaheer Corp. 1,000 16.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.87
Fortune Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 500,000 19.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.75
MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 184.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 184.00
N.U.A. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 650,000 10.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 10.15
AKD Sec. Cherat Packaging Ltd 60,000 192.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 192.70
Surmawala Sec. Engro Fertilizers 500 62.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 62.50
Topline Sec. Hascol Petroleum 243,000 15.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,000 15.25
Darson Sec. Int. Steels 5,500 93.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 93.20
Next Capital Kohinoor Textile 63,000 61.52
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,000 61.52
MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 169.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 169.25
Next Capital Pak Oilfields 3,000 413.69
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 413.69
Next Capital Pakistan Petroleum 4,000 94.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 94.00
MRA Sec. Sazgar Engineering 2,500 177.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 177.50
Alfalah Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 2,919 19.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,919 19.98
Next Capital Thal Limited 6,000 466.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 466.40
Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 28.00
First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 73.00
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000,000 73.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,100,000 73.74
Sherman Sec. United Bank Limited 553,000 143.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 143.75
Intermarket Sec. United Bank Limited 686,066 130.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 686,066 130.25
============================================================================
Total Turnover 9,884,485
============================================================================
