KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).

============================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================ Gulrez Securities Al Shaheer Corp. 1,000 16.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 16.87 Fortune Sec. At-Tahur Ltd. 500,000 19.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 19.75 MRA Sec. Attock Refinery 2,000 184.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 184.00 N.U.A. Sec. BYCO Petroleum 650,000 10.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 10.15 AKD Sec. Cherat Packaging Ltd 60,000 192.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 192.70 Surmawala Sec. Engro Fertilizers 500 62.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 62.50 Topline Sec. Hascol Petroleum 243,000 15.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 243,000 15.25 Darson Sec. Int. Steels 5,500 93.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 93.20 Next Capital Kohinoor Textile 63,000 61.52 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,000 61.52 MRA Sec. NetSol Technologies 2,000 169.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 169.25 Next Capital Pak Oilfields 3,000 413.69 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 413.69 Next Capital Pakistan Petroleum 4,000 94.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 94.00 MRA Sec. Sazgar Engineering 2,500 177.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 177.50 Alfalah Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 2,919 19.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,919 19.98 Next Capital Thal Limited 6,000 466.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 466.40 Topline Sec. The Organic Meat Co 2,000,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 28.00 First Nat. Equities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 100,000 73.00 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000,000 73.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,100,000 73.74 Sherman Sec. United Bank Limited 553,000 143.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 553,000 143.75 Intermarket Sec. United Bank Limited 686,066 130.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 686,066 130.25 ============================================================================ Total Turnover 9,884,485 ============================================================================

