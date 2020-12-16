Inzamam sees Yousuf as a good chief selector

ISLAMABAD: Former skipper Inzamam ul Haq has casted his vote for erstwhile batsman Muhammad Yousuf to be the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector, saying the Lahore-born cricketer has the eye to see the potential players.

"He has the eye, the cricketing sense and the knowledge. I have played with him, where we have brought so many experienced players in various sectors, I think Yousuf is a player who has served a lot and has scored in all countries, so I will give him a mark that he should be the chief selector.

It is a good thing that the former great players who have performed for the country comes forward and play their role," he said in a video on his Youtube channel.

It may be mentioned here that, Misbah ul Haq, who was appointed to the joint position of head coach and chief selector for the men's team in September 2019, resigned from his role as chief selector in October as he felt he could not do justice to both the roles, keeping in view the team's international commitments.

Inzamam said he have been hearing a lot of names for the post of Chief Selector including Mohammed Akram, Yousuf and Mohammed Wasim.

“Akram has coached with Pakistan team as well as with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi.

On the other hand Wasim has a lot of domestic experience as the team he is coaching has given very good performances. Though Yousuf has not much coaching experience, behind his back, but he has a vast cricketing experience as he was one of the ever greats of Pakistan,” he said.

"Coaching and selection are two different departments but we try to mix it which creates confusion as was in the case of Misbah," he said.

He said selection was a full time job as you monitor matches the whole year around.

"The most important thing to see in selection is whether this player is a international material or not which is judged by your eye.

The whole selection depends on how your vision and eye is," he said.

Inzamam said the 1992 World Cup Winning Captain Imran Khan had the vision to see the talent and potential in players.

"If we only have to pick players on performance then there was no need of selection as we can then pick the top 5 performers in all three departments. Selection is in the eyes to see whether this player has international potential or not," he said.

He said for this you should have a lot of international cricket experience.

"When you talk about international selection, I feel that player should also have international experience," he said.

He said he should know what kind of players would we need in Australia and South Africa or what will be the conditions in England.

"These things are very important in selection. Just like the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought in Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Misbah for the Pakistan team as they have the experience," he said.