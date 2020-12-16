Markets
Buyers in Thailand purchase about 77,000 tonnes feed wheat
16 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: The TFMA importer group in Thailand purchased around 77,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments of the result.
The precise tonnage bought was still unclear, they said.
The price was initially assessed at about $279 to $280 a tonne c&f liner out.
Shipment had been sought in February 2021.
