AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 13.72 (0.3%)
BR30 22,774 Increased By ▲ 39.25 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,427 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,125 Increased By ▲ 84.05 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia skipper expects Smith to play in first India test

  • All-rounder Cameron Green is guaranteed to make his test debut if he clears concussion protocols but Paine said Green would not be considered for the opening role.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australia captain Tim Paine expects Steve Smith to be fit for this week's first test against India despite the sore back that prevented the world's top-ranked batsman from training on Tuesday.

The hosts are already without another of their top batsmen, injured opener David Warner, for the day-night contest which starts at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Smith was forced to skip Tuesday's training session but Paine said he thought his predecessor as captain would be ready to go when the first of four matches against Virat Kohli's team gets underway.

"Dave won't be there but we expect Steve to be there. Steve's had a stiff back a number of times before and you do if you bat at training as much as he does," Paine told reporters.

"His preparation has been very good (and) for him to have a day off yesterday might be a blessing in disguise.

"Yesterday was more precautionary ... come tomorrow, I think if he's sore in the back, he normally gets through it and gets up and finds a way to score runs."

Australia's team for the first test has been a matter of some conjecture after Warner's groin injury threw a spanner into the works.

Paine, however, suggested the line-up, which will not be revealed until Thursday's toss, would not feature many changes to the team for Australia's last test against New Zealand in January.

"I don't think it will look very different to how we finished last summer," he added. "We've had a settled team for quite a while now."

That would indicate a middle-order batsman joining incumbent Joe Burns at the top of the order and Paine said Matthew Wade was one of several players who had put their hands up to open in place of Warner.

All-rounder Cameron Green is guaranteed to make his test debut if he clears concussion protocols but Paine said Green would not be considered for the opening role.

"All things going well, Cam Green will make his test debut tomorrow," Paine said of the 21-year-old.

"We'll be using Greeny more in that all-rounder spot, there's no doubt about that. We want use Greeny in positions that give him the best chance to succeed and that means batting down the order."

Sydney Cricket Ground Joe Burns Steve Smith Virat Kohli's Cameron Green Australia captain Tim Paine Adelaide Oval Greeny

Australia skipper expects Smith to play in first India test

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters