AVN 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-4.63%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.17%)
EFERT 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.62%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.71%)
FFL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.38%)
HASCOL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.48%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.45%)
KAPCO 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.14%)
OGDC 106.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.99%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.75%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-3.65%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.17%)
PPL 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PSO 205.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.83%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.28%)
STPL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.58%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.17%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (0.22%)
BR30 22,703 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.14%)
KSE100 43,387 Increased By ▲ 136.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 18,106 Increased By ▲ 65.49 (0.36%)
Australian shares rise on US stimulus bets

  • Heavyweight miners also traded firmly in the black as iron ore prices recovered on lingering supply concerns and strong manufacturing output data from China.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Australian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Wednesday, on hopes for more US stimulus and further signals of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

All three major Wall Street indexes jumped over 1% overnight on hopes that US lawmakers will reach a quick coronavirus relief deal, amid surging US COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to signal low-interest rates for the foreseeable future.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 6,706.8 by 0015 GMT, with all major indexes trading in positive territory.

Gold stocks rose as much as 3.1% to be the biggest gainers on the benchmark as the bullion climbed on hopes of more US stimulus. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources jumped 2.1% and 5%, respectively.

Australian tech stocks rose 2.6% to hit a record high, taking a cue from their US peers. Afterpay rose 4.6% and Xero gained 2.6%.

Heavyweight miners also traded firmly in the black as iron ore prices recovered on lingering supply concerns and strong manufacturing output data from China.

However, trade tensions continued to brew as Canberra urged Beijing to clarify reports of import restrictions on Australian coal in China's state-controlled media outlets, warning any restrictions on would be in breach of World Trade Organisation rules.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to 12,889.45, with financials and utilities being the biggest winners.

