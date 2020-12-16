AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 slips

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday closed lower due to selling pressure. BRIndex100 declined by 11.47...
Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday closed lower due to selling pressure.

BRIndex100 declined by 11.47 points or 0.25 percent to close at 4,540.64 points compared to t 4,552.11 points Monday. It touched an intraday high of 4,602.71 points and an intraday low of 4,526.23 points. The share trading volume stood at 627.605 million and Pakistan Refinery was the most traded company in BRIndex100 with a volume of 64.427 million.

BRIndex30 decreased by 256.25 points or 1.12 percent to close at 22,707.70 points. It touched an intraday high of 23,146.19 points and an intraday low of 22,643.55 points. Total volume was 348.855 million shares and Hascol Petroleum was the most traded company in BRIndex30 with a volume of 62.874 million shares.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed negative at 43,251 levels, down 15 points, after making a high and a low of 443 and 140 points, respectively. Share trading volumes on ready counter surged to 702 million shares on Tuesday compared to 629.5 million a day earlier.

However, the market capitalization increased by Rs 16 billion to Rs 7.917 trillion. Out of total 418 active scrips, 199 closed in positive and 201 in negative while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said that stocks closes lower amid pressure in oil stocks amid weak global crude oil prices and uncertainty in global equities.

He said that cement, fertilizer and banking stocks outperformed on upbeat data for cement dispatches in Nov'20 at 4.5 million tons surging by 4pc YoY, fertilizer sales up by 42.2pc YoY in Nov'20 and surging banking deposits. Investor concerns for rupee instability, Nepra approval over surge in power tariff for Discos and uncertainty over IMF new terms for EFF played a catalyst role for bearish close, he added.

Pak Refinery was the volume leader with 64.42 million shares and closed at Rs 21.29 followed by Hascol Petrol that closed at Rs 15.68 with 62.874 million shares. Azgard Nine ranked third with 42.657 million shares and closed at Rs 26.11.

Nestle Pakistan and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 110.52 and Rs 69.00 respectively to close at Rs 6,930.00 and Rs 995.00 respectively. Wah-NobelXD and Murree Brewery were the top losers declining by Rs 16.20 and Rs 14.05 respectively to close at Rs 258.80 and Rs 550.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 8,641.88 points with a net positive change of 135.51 points or a percentage change of 1.59 and a total turnover of 13.657 million shares. BR Cement Index lost 70.05 points to close at 6,144.54 points with a total turnover of 55.037 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 92.04 points to reach at 8,933.45 points with a total turnover of 30.156 million. BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 5,052.68 points with a net negative change of 78.81 points or a percentage change of 1.54 and total turnover was 17 million.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 35.94 points to close at 4,035.02 points with a total turnover of 78.471 million shares. BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 2,336.24 points with a net negative change of 19.36 points or a percentage change of 0.82 and a total turnover of 72.298 million.

According to Topline analysts, Pakistan equities continued their momentum with the market making an intra-day high of 43,709 (up 1.03%) continuing to trade in the green till the last half hour when profit taking was witnessed which dragged the index down to close the day.

Major positive contributors to the index were MCB, MEBL, MTL, NML & FFC who cumulatively added 155 points while HUBC, LUCK, & PPL were the major laggards who cumulatively dragged the benchmark index down by 140 points.

Analysts at Arif Habib Research said that on Tuesday market added another 443pts during the session before facing the selling pressure that eroded all the gains and took the Index down. The oscillation of was attributed mainly to profit booking by investors, after seeing a total increase of 4000pts since the recent drop to 39500 level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 slips

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.