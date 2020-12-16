AVN 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-4.44%)
ECC reconstituted by PM

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday with Minister for Finance and Revenue in the chair after his elevation as federal minister from adviser on finance and revenue.

A notification of the Cabinet Division stated that in supersession of the Cabinet Division's earlier notifications of even number issued from time to time, and in terms of rule 17(2) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to re-constitute the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet with immediate effect.

The composition of the ECC will be Minister for Finance and Revenue Chairman whereas Minister for Communications, Member, Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Interior, Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Minister for Power, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Privatization, Minister for Railways and Minister for Water Resources as members of the ECC.

