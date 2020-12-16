AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

'Sitaron Say Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain': JS Bank applauds winners of art expo

16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: A prize distribution ceremony was held at JS Bank's Private Banking Office to mark the closure of "Sitaron Say Agay Jahan Aur Bhi Hain", a joint art competition held by JS Bank and the IVS Alumni Association to provide upcoming artists with a platform to express their skills and abilities.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO, JS Bank, and Bisma Askari, Vice President of the IVS Alumni Association and saw IVS Alumni Qurat-ul-ain Qamar Chaudhry and Sadia Safder being announced as the winner and runner up, respectively. They both received cash prizes and their art pieces, will be showcased at the JS Bank Headquarters.

Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO - JS Bank, commented, "Creativity takes courage as said by a famous French artist, Henri Matisse. JS Bank looks to provide individuals with platforms that enable them to showcase their true potential to the world."

This collaboration strives to start important conversations regarding the influence of art on society by changing opinions, instilling values.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

