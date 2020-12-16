AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

Unequal distribution of resources plunges country into crisis: Siraj

16 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that unequal distribution of resources, Ayub marshal law and conspiracies of imperialistic forces led to the separation of then East Pakistan now Bangladesh from its western part on December 16, 1971.

According to media cell of JI at Mansoora he was talking to party workers in Karachi on Tuesday. He said had the Pakistan been given the Islamic system soon after the independence in 1947, the fall of Dhaka would have never happened. "Pakistan has been established to be the laboratory of Islam," he said, regretting the ruling elite had always tried to damage the Islamic identity of the country and acted as an agent of the secular and imperialistic forces. The repeated marshal laws and so-called democratic regimes, he said, plunged the country into different crises, destroying the economy and damaging the institutions.

He said a sense of deprivation was still present in different parts of the country and the situation would further deteriorate if the attention was not paid to resolve the problems of the masses.

