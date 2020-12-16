KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 206,965 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,373 tonnes of import cargo and 66,592 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 140,373 tonnes comprised of 41,524 tonnes of containerised cargo; 18,572 tonnes of bulk cargo; 10,124 tonnes of DAP; 24,449 tonnes of wheat; 7,100 tonnes of rock phosphate and 38,604 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 66,592 tonnes comprised of 54,351 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,080 tonnes of barite lump; 1,698 tonnes of cement; 4,863 tonnes of rice and 1,600 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

There were five ships namely Hyundai Oakland, APL Antwerp, Kota Karim, Papillion and Mohar carrying containers, oil tanker and cement respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Berlin Express, Kota Karim and Triple Success carrying containers and oil tanker respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Berlin Express and Oriental Sakura respectively carrying containers and oil tanker respectively expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are four vessels viz. YM Excellence, Erving, Nilufer Sultan and Flagship IVY carrying containers, chemical and mogas respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while three vessels viz. X-Press Bardsey, MT Quetta and Port Star carrying containers, oil tanker and wheat respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 273,073 tonnes comprising 162,341 tonnes of import cargo and 110,732 tonnes of export cargo including 5,790 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 162,341 tonnes includes 31,000 tonnes of coal; 57,627 tonnes of LNG; 15,000 tonnes of wheat; 12,800 tonnes of palm oil; 6,542 tonnes of chemical; 2,094 tonnes of general cargo and 37,278 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 110,732 tonnes includes 38,000 tonnes of crude oil and 72,732 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,790 containers comprising of 1,962 containers import and 3,828 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were four ships namely Maersk Visby, Han Hui, Tiger Summer and Kita carrying containers, project cargo, chemical and LNG respectively sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while four ships namely MSC Marianna, Bux Favourite, Gas Chem Dolart and Songa Diamond carrying containers, chemical and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of fifteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, general cargo, coal, wheat, chemical, natural gas, petroleum gas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as seventeen vessels viz. MSC Lisa, Spinel, Yangtze Classic, Gal Kamaz, African Turaco, The Black Smith, Star Sirius, Popi-S, Orhan, Gas Amazon, Gas Zeus, BW Danube, Voyager-1, Silver Millie, Bochem Singapore, FCL London and NCC Najd carrying containers, steel product, bitumen, coal, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, mogas, furnace oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Lisa, Maersk Columbus, Yangtze Classic, African Turaco and NCC Najd carrying containers, steel products, coal and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely Maersk Columbus carrying containers due to arrive on Tuesday while another ship namely Belgian Express carrying containers is due to arrive on Wednesday.

