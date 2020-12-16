AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

SU announces LLB Part-III annual results

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: Controller of Examinations (Annual), University of Sindh has announced the result of LLB Part-III annual examinations 2018 declaring 1584 candidates pass in first and second class out of a total number of 2348 appeared in the examination.

In his announcement, the controller Ghulam Murtaza Siyal told that 126 candidates have been declared pass with first class and 1458 in second class respectively. He told that as many as 307 candidates had been declared fail in the examination; while, all papers of 251 candidates have been canceled on account of copy case and using other unfair means.

According to the announcement, the result of 144 aspirants has been withheld due to being fail in LLB Part-II and 41 students remained absent in the examination.

Besides, 8 candidates have been rusticated for 3 years and one for six years. Moreover, the result of 2 candidates has been canceled and 5 students were declared already pass. The pass percentage of the students remained 67.46.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

