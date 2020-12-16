Plea for provision of accessible healthcare

KARACHI: Ateeq Ur Rehman, an economic and financial analyst, has said that the people of Karachi deserve respectable, accessible and affordable healthcare services. He wondered if the coronvirus was a disease like any other disease, why hospitals were refusing to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus? Why were they reluctant to establish special Covid-19 wards or allocating beds for such patients, he asked.

He added that in these increasingly challenging times society needed to bring sustained improvements to the wellbeing of the individuals, groups, families and the community at large. Therefore, refusing treatment to patients of any disease was a gross violation of people's rights.

He said that some selected hospitals in both public and private sector in some of the major cities across the country were at their capacity for the coronavirus patients.

