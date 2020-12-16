AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1971 war: IHC dismisses petition seeking probing of Kissinger leaks

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the government to probe the revelations made by former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger regarding the 1971 war.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday heard a petition filed by a citizen Malik Mushtaq Ahmad, and termed the same as 'non-maintainable'. The petitioner sought the IHC direction to the president and the prime minister of Pakistan to decide his application dated September 15, 2020 about constitution of a commission to probe into the veracity of statements made by Henry Kissinger.

The chief justice observed that the petitioner could not satisfy this court regarding the maintainability of the petition. He added that the petitioner asserted that he was seeking a direction because the matter concerned the security and stability of Pakistan.

Justice Minallah noted, "There is no reason for this court to doubt that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or the executive organ of the State would be oblivious of their duties relating to safeguarding the security and stability of Pakistan."

"The security and stability of Pakistan are neither weak nor requires protection through interference by this Court. The petitioner was not able to satisfy this Court that his rights have been violated on account of some statements attributed to a former Secretary of State of the United States and published in various newspapers/ journals," maintained the bench.

It added that the prayers sought by the petitioner were not justiciable by this court while exercising jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973. It continued that moreover, the appropriate forums for raising such matters were other than a High Court. The bench maintained, "For the above reasons, this petition is frivolous and therefore, accordingly dismissed."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

1971 war: IHC dismisses petition seeking probing of Kissinger leaks

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.