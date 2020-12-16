KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= TUESDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.55/160.65 160.40/160.50 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.55 160.30 Karachi 100-share Index 43,250.84 43,266.22 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 95,165.42 94,736.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 3 Oct 18 Three-month bills 7.1408 7.1525 Six-month bills 7.1849 7.1998 12-month bills 7.2989 7.2498 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 2 Nov 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 99.6408 8.2400 Five-year PIB 99.2230 9.9800 10-year PIB 98.0119 10.5498 20-Year PIB 95.2731 10.0000 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Dec 4 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,402.4m $20,241.8mln Forex held by central bank $13,298.5m $13,110.9mln Forex held by commercial banks $7,103.9m $7,130.9mln ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index LAST PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.8 1.7 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 8.3 8.9 Wholesale price index Nov Change mth/mth (pct) Nov 0.9 2.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Nov 5.0 5.1 Trade Balance Nov N/A N/A Exports Nov N/A N/A Imports Nov N/A N/A ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income N/A $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pct 1.33 pct Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct Services sector growth -0.6 N/A Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pct Commodity producing sector growth N/A N/A Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pct N/A Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pct 5.8 pct Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740bn $-1,673bn Exports N/A $147,000m Imports N/A $235,295m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics