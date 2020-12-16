AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                       TUESDAY           PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)   160.55/160.65      160.40/160.50
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                 160.55             160.30
Karachi 100-share Index              43,250.84          43,266.22
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm              95,165.42          94,736.25
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 3             Oct 18
Three-month bills                       7.1408             7.1525
Six-month bills                         7.1849             7.1998
12-month bills                          7.2989             7.2498
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 2             Nov 11
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                         99.6408             8.2400
Five-year PIB                          99.2230             9.9800
10-year PIB                            98.0119            10.5498
20-Year PIB                            95.2731            10.0000
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Dec 4                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves         $20,402.4m       $20,241.8mln
Forex held by central bank          $13,298.5m       $13,110.9mln
Forex held by commercial banks       $7,103.9m        $7,130.9mln
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                      LAST                PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.8                1.7
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     8.3                8.9
Wholesale price index Nov
Change mth/mth (pct) Nov                   0.9                2.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Nov                     5.0                5.1
Trade Balance Nov                          N/A                N/A
Exports Nov                                N/A                N/A
Imports Nov                                N/A                N/A
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                            2020/21            2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)              207,774,520        207,774,520
Per capita income                          N/A             $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)        17,000.0           15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)         23.5 tr           22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth          1.0 pct           1.33 pct
Manufacturing sector growth               -5.4              5 pct
Services sector growth                    -0.6                N/A
Agricultural sector growth            2.67 pct            4.1 pct
Commodity producing sector growth          N/A                N/A
Average consumer price inflation     11.11 pct                N/A
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)            8.1 pct            5.8 pct
Trade balance (FBS July-June)        $-1,740bn          $-1,673bn
Exports                                    N/A          $147,000m
Imports                                    N/A          $235,295m
Current a/c deficit                      $792m            $2.97bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

