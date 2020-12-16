THE RUPEE: Weakening trend continues

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR continued to weaken against USD in both interbank and open markets despite dollar hovering near lower mark in global currency markets as investors hoped for the likelihood of US spending stimulus. PKR however, strengthened against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee went down by 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.55 and 160.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went down by 25 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.55 and 160.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 193 and 194.50 respectively thus reversing yesterday's losses.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.55 Open Offer Rs 160.70 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.55 Offer Rate Rs 160.65 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it gained its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change for buying as it firmly closed at its opening rate of Rs 160.40 whereas it lost 10 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.40.

On the other hand, the national currency showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Monday's closing of Rs 212.50 and Rs 213.90 to Rs 212.00 and Rs 213.40 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling) against last rate of Rs160.50(buying) and Rs 160.60(selling).

It closed at Rs160.80(buying) and Rs 160.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 110,250(selling) and Rs110,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

