JLI Capital Growth Fund Rates

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance Capital Growth Fund Rates on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance Capital Growth Fund Rates on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).

========================
Offer Price     874.4500
Bid Price       830.7274
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

