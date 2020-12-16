Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Dec 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (December 15, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor 1 Week 0.09825 0.09775 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.15313 0.14575 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.17338 0.18175 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.21925 0.23038 1.96050 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.24713 0.25313 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33488 0.33825 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
