AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China data and vaccine optimism lift copper price

  • Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.4% to $7,784 per tonne.
  • The metal, seen as a bellwether of global economic health, has gained more than 80% .
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Copper prices were supported on Thursday by factory data from China showing economic growth in the metal's top consumer and also helped by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in major economies.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.4% to $7,784 per tonne by 1729 GMT.

The metal, seen as a bellwether of global economic health, has gained more than 80% since March lows, mainly on the back of a rebound in the Chinese economy.

Data showed on Tuesday that China's factory output grew at the fastest pace in 20 months in November driven by revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners.

"The data, which was mostly in line with expectation, can be interpreted positively because it confirms that China is on track for solid growth and that they have already overcome what they lost from the pandemic," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at 24 million tonnes.

LOCKDOWN RISK: Markets were supported by a vaccine roll-out in the United States and Britain but the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases has prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns.

POSITIONING: Bullish bets on copper by funds showed no signs of abating, with positioning on LME and COMEX at high levels, according to estimates by Marex Spectron and data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

SMELTING: Global copper smelting activity rose in November, having shown no growth the previous month, with the largest increases in Europe, China and South America, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

NICKEL: Protests have caused nickel supply disruptions in New Caledonia. This has helped to propel benchmark nickel prices to a 15-month high of $17,880 a tonne but ended at a steady $17,590.

Although its New Caledonia mines are blocked, Eramet SA's local unit transported 19,000 tonnes of ore this weekend from the Népoui operation to keep its Doniambo smelter operating at a low rate, a spokeswoman said.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium slipped 0.8% to $2,031 a tonne, zinc rose 0.8% to $2,814, lead rose 0.8% to $2,048, and tin dropped 0.5% to $19,645.

Copper Copper prices

China data and vaccine optimism lift copper price

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters