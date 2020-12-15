Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday.
15 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.95164/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.87637/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1018/10 grams
Govt decides to hold early Senate elections via ‘open voting’
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
PM Imran vows to take strict action against companies involved petrol crisis
PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments