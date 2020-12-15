Pakistan
Smog, cold weather forecast in Bahawalpur
- According to a met report, maximum 17 centigrade and the minimum 07 centigrade temperature were recorded during last 24 hours.
15 Dec 2020
BAHAWALPUR: Meteorological Office of Bahawalpur on Tuesday forecast smog and cold weather in the city during next 24 hours.
According to a met report, maximum 17 centigrade and the minimum 07 centigrade temperature were recorded during last 24 hours.
The smog and cold weather have also been persist in different areas of Punjab.
Govt decides to hold early Senate elections via ‘open voting’
Smog, cold weather forecast in Bahawalpur
PM Imran vows to take strict action against companies involved petrol crisis
PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments