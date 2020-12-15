More public libraries to be established in province: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to establish more public libraries to promote book reading culture among the youth.

He expressed these views while visiting Directorate of Archeology and Library where he inspected various sections and reviewed performance of directorate.

Director Zahirullah briefed about various administrative and management issues of the directorate besides its future plans.

Kamran Bangash directed the directorate to take steps for establishing public libraries in Hayatabad and other parts of the province in view of growing public demand to inculcate book reading habit among the youth who were considered as future leaders of the country.

He said that private documents should be made public in the larger interest of the public besides strengthening coordination with international libraries.

He said international standards should be the baseline for copyrights.

He urged that Shuhdai APS library should be renovated on modern lines.

He said that measures should be taken for completing paperwork at the earliest to overcome staff shortage and give impetus to the going development-oriented measures of the directorate.

Secretary HEC Daud Khan besides other relevant officials was also in attendance.