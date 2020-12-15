AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

2,459 new Coronavirus cases reported; 73 deaths in past 24 hours

  • The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 54 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.
APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 48,008 as 2,459 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy Three corona patients, 64 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective homes or quarantines died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab.

It added that out of the total 73 deaths during last 40 hours 19 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 323 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 54 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 36 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar60 percent and Karachi 39 percent.

Some 34,551 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,464 in Sindh, 15,692 in Punjab, 4,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,771 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 183 in Balochistan, 401 in GB, and 331 in AJK.

Around 386,333 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 443,246 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,750, Balochistan 17,771, GB 4,793, ICT 35,045, KP 52,787, Punjab 128,138 and Sindh 196,962.

About 8,905 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,164 Sindh among Five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday, 3,422 in Punjab 49 of them died in hospital and Eight out of hospital on Monday, 1,477 in KP Four of them died in hospital on Monday, 377 in ICT Six of them died in hospital on Monday, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in AJK have died.

A total of 6,098,771 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 3,057 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

2,459 new Coronavirus cases reported; 73 deaths in past 24 hours

