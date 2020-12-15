Mercury in Karachi is expected to drop further: PMD

The temperature in Karachi is expected to fall even further as severe cold in the city of Quetta influences port city’s weather.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Sindh’s capital was 10.5 degrees Celsius on Monday and predicted it to fall below 9 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 65 percent.

The met office said that weather in the city is expected to get colder at night and remain dry during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, temperature in Quetta was recorded -4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The met officials said Kalat recorded -11 degrees Celsius, Sibi 6 degrees Celsius while Turbat and Gwadar experienced 9 degrees Celsius.