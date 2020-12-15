AVN 87.24 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (7%)
BOP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
CHCC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.14%)
DCL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.06%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
EPCL 49.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.99%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
FFL 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.33%)
HASCOL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.22%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
JSCL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.52%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.96%)
MLCF 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.15%)
OGDC 105.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 96.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
PPL 93.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.89%)
PSO 208.39 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (1.93%)
SNGP 46.18 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.64%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 75.76 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.52%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By ▲ 29.41 (0.65%)
BR30 23,052 Increased By ▲ 50.4 (0.22%)
KSE100 43,582 Increased By ▲ 315.36 (0.73%)
KSE30 18,203 Increased By ▲ 114.5 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fiji, Tonga batten down as cyclones gather pace

  • "It makes it a little tricky to know exactly how close Yasa will get to Fiji -- direct hit is the current thinking," Weatherwatch managing director Philip Duncan said.
AFP 15 Dec 2020

SUVA: Fiji and Tonga issued severe weather warnings Tuesday as twin cyclones intensified near the Pacific island nations.

The Tonga Metservice said Tropical Cyclone Zazu was a category one system, currently packing winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour (56 miles an hour), and expected to reach category two on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, forecasters in Fiji said Tropical Cyclone Yasa had reached category three status as it rumbled off the coast of the main island Viti Levu, and could turn into a category five super-storm late Thursday.

Authorities in both countries advised residents to prepare for strong winds and flash floods, with Fiji's Disaster Management Office flagging possible evacuations later in the week.

The New Zealand-based meteorological service Weatherwatch said the twin cyclones were unlikely to join up but their proximity to one another did complicate forecasting.

"It makes it a little tricky to know exactly how close Yasa will get to Fiji -- direct hit is the current thinking," Weatherwatch managing director Philip Duncan said.

The storms are the first to form in the South Pacific's current cyclone system, which runs until May next year.

The region was battered by Tropical Cyclone Harold in April this year, a category five storm that gouged a trail of destruction across the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga.

Such top-of-the-scale cyclones were once rare but have become increasingly common in recent years, with Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama among those blaming the phenomenon on climate change.

Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama Weatherwatch Fiji's Disaster Management Tonga Fiji Tonga Metservice said Tropical Cyclone Zazu

Fiji, Tonga batten down as cyclones gather pace

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters