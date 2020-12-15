World
Mexico reports 5,930 new coronavirus cases, 345 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
15 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 345 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,255,974 cases and 114,298 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
