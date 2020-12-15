AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
CHCC 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.21%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.36%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
FCCL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUBC 81.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 42.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
OGDC 105.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PSO 204.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.12%)
SNGP 44.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
TRG 75.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
UNITY 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian banks better prepared for crisis than in 2008: RBA

  • Australian banks are also profitable, he added. In 2019, the combined profits of the banking system totalled A$34 billion ($25.6 billion) while their return on equity, at 11%, exceeded their cost of equity.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australian banks are better prepared to deal with an economic downturn than they were prior to the 2008/09 global financial crisis, with much higher holdings of liquid assets, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

"Banks are well capitalised," said Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The average Tier-1 capital ratio for Australian banks has nearly doubled since 2007 to almost 14% now, Kearns noted in a speech to an online banking event.

"Importantly they have large buffers which are there to be used, not preserved, and will enable them to continue lending and supporting their customers, and so the economic recovery."

Australian banks are also profitable, he added. In 2019, the combined profits of the banking system totalled A$34 billion ($25.6 billion) while their return on equity, at 11%, exceeded their cost of equity.

Separately, Australia's prudential regulator on Tuesday removed limits on dividend payouts by banks, saying the banking system could handle a "very severe" economic downturn.

Australia's A$2 trillion economy has fared better than much of the developed world thanks to its early success in curbing the pandemic. Preliminary data for the December quarter points to strong growth in the period after 3.3% growth in the third quarter.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian banks Jonathan Kearns Australia's prudential regulator

Australian banks better prepared for crisis than in 2008: RBA

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters