China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath

China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.

The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks and managing emerging ones, Caixin said, citing two government insiders and three public health experts.

The new disease control agency may combine the departments of the National Health Commission with the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Caixin reported.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread globally, reaching 220 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) called it a pandemic in March.

Over 71.4 million people have so far been infected and more than 1.6 million have died.