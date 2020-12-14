Ukraine's white sugar output from beet reaches 956,400 T so far in 2020/21

KYIV: Ukrainian sugar refineries have produced 956,400 tonnes of white sugar from 7.2 million tonnes of sugar beet so far in the 2020-2021 harvest year, which began on Sept. 1, the Ukrtsukor national sugar union said on Monday.

That already accounts for the bulk of the total white sugar output of 1.2 million tonnes predicted by the union for the full harvest year, a drop of 15% compared to the previous year.

The economy ministry has said farmers harvested around 9 million tonnes of sugar beet this year.

White sugar production fell by 19% in the year to end August to 1.48 million tonnes due to a smaller beet harvest.