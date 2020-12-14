IHC reserves decision on Capt. (r) Safdar's petition for security

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case seeking security for PML-N’s leader Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that this court could not order the state to provide security to someone.

The petitioner’s Lawyer Jahangir Jadoon adopted the stance that Captain (r) Safdar had given application to secretary interior in that regard but no decision was taken on it.

The chief justice remarked that the state had the petitioner’s application and it would view it.

The state had no need of this court’s instruction in this regard, the bench said.

Justice Minallah said that it was the responsibility of the state to ensure security of every citizen.

The bench asked the lawyer that whether the petitioner had threat from someone.

The lawyer replied that the threat could be from anyone.

The court remarked that this country had 220 millions population, everyone could give application for security to this the lawyer said his client was not a common man. Justice Minallah remarked that this was unfortunate that the state used to consider some people special and others as common.

After this, the court reserved its decision on maintainability of the case.