Turkish industrial production jumps 10.2pc in October

ISTANBUL: Turkish industrial production climbed 10.2pc year-on-year in October, official data showed on Monday, rising for a fifth straight month in a recovery from a slowdown caused by a lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic until June.

Month-on-month, industrial production was up 1.1pc in October on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

The first virus infection was registered in Turkey in March and soon after many factories halted operations, leading to drops in production of 31.4pc in April and 19.9pc in May, before the recovery started in June.