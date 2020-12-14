AVN 78.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
PM prays for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy recovery from COVID-19

  • "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19," PM tweeted.
  • Maulana Tariq Jamil is admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel virus.
Aisha Mahmood 14 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy recovery who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, the PM wrote, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19."

On Sunday, the Maulana announced on his Twitter that for the past few days, he was not feeling well and on getting tested for coronavirus, his test came out positive. He said he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday on the advice of the doctors.

Pakistan is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 which has so far infected 440,787 people. The virus has also claimed 8,832 lives.

