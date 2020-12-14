PM prays for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has prayed for renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy recovery who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Monday, the PM wrote, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19."

On Sunday, the Maulana announced on his Twitter that for the past few days, he was not feeling well and on getting tested for coronavirus, his test came out positive. He said he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday on the advice of the doctors.

Pakistan is currently witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 which has so far infected 440,787 people. The virus has also claimed 8,832 lives.