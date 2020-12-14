AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
Pakistan

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

  • A 45 years old citizen got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing, ISPR said.
  • This year 27 people have died due to India's indiscriminate and unprovoked firing.
Aisha Mahmood 14 Dec 2020

A civilian was injured on Monday due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian Army from across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a press release today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Chirikot Sector along LoC deliberately targeting civil population with mortars.

The injured man is being provided with medical care, the ISPR said.

On December 9, due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring Sector of the LoC, 55-year-old Naseem Fatima from Tai Mohra village, sustained serious injuries.

The Foreign Office has said that the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year 27 people have died and more than 247 innocent civilians sustained serious injuries due to India's indiscriminate and unprovoked firing, the FO said.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the FO said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

