57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: Message from DR FAISAL Q. KHOKHAR Honorary Consul of Kenya in Lahore

"Heartiest congratulations on the 'Jamhuri Day' of Republic of Kenya! We are pleased to be celebrating this auspicious day that marks the gaining of self governance for the Republic of Kenya. It indeed is a day of festivities, joy and pride for a nation that has risen for its rights and remained victorious in the face of challenges. We are proud to be collaborating with our Kenyan brothers for development in the areas of trade, education, health and culture that is of immense value to both countries. We share a history of strong ties with Republic of Kenya and encourage even stronger people-to people connections between the two countries. The mutual respect and trust between us further strengthens our belief in the vast potential of our relationship and we look forward achieving great milestones for the larger benefit of people of Pakistan and Republic of Kenya."

(Dr Faisal Q. Khokhar Honorary Consul of Kenya in Lahore, Executive Director - Remington Pharmaceuticals, MBA, McL, Ph.D., Sloan London Business School ,Harvard Kennedy School)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020